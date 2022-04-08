Teacher at Richmond School Charged With 29 Counts of Child Molestation

A teacher at a Richmond charter school was arrested on suspicion of child molestation on Wednesday and is now charged with 29 counts of child molestation, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office.
Anessa Paige Gower, 35, is a biology teacher at Making Waves Academy. She was arrested on Wednesday morning in Sacramento as she returned from a vacation in Hawaii, according to the district attorney's office.
Prosecutors allege that Gower engaged in "numerous" acts of a sexual nature with seven minors between 2021 and 2022, according to a statement released by the district attorney's office on Friday.
The allegations include sex acts with minors, inappropriate touching, and sharing sexually graphic photos over online platforms.
Gower is in custody with bail set at $1.9 million.
The Making Waves Academy is currently closed for spring break so no one was available for comment.
Gower is the second teacher to face charges for molesting a student at this school. In 2017, Ronald Guinto was convicted for abusing 12 students.
