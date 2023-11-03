Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur Way: Oakland renames stretch of MacArthur Boulevard in honor of rap icon

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland has renamed a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard in honor of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur.

The stretch of MacArthur Boulevard between Van Buren and Grand avenues will now be known as Tupac Shakur Way.

Shakur showed love to all of California, but the Bay Area held special significance for him.

He briefly attended Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He also got his start in music with the group Digital Underground, which hailed from Oakland.

Tupac Shakur Nov 2

Ex-gang leader pleads not guilty in 1996 Tupac Shakur killing in Vegas and judge appoints lawyers

Oakland May 16

Tupac Shakur Way: Oakland Votes to Rename Part of MacArthur Boulevard in Honor of Rap Legend

This article tagged under:

Tupac ShakurOakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us