Tupac Shakur Way: Oakland renames stretch of MacArthur Boulevard in honor of rap icon

Oakland has renamed a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard in honor of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur.

The stretch of MacArthur Boulevard between Van Buren and Grand avenues will now be known as Tupac Shakur Way.

Shakur showed love to all of California, but the Bay Area held special significance for him.

He briefly attended Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley.

He also got his start in music with the group Digital Underground, which hailed from Oakland.