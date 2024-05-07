Hundreds at UC Berkeley rally in solidarity with Palestinians following Rafah attacks

The student encampments continue to grow on Bay Area college campuses in a show of solidarity with Palestine during the ongoing war in Gaza.

But on Tuesday, some of those encampments served as a backdrop for rallies as Israel took control of the Rafah border -- a key entry point for humanitarian aid into the region.

Hundreds of students and community members rallied near the steps of Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley in solidarity with Palestinians following the latest news.

“I think the mood is ragefull. I think the mood is fed up and the mood is determined to stop this from happening,” Wassim Hage, UC Berkeley alum, said.

This comes as tensions continue to escalate in Gaza as both sides try to reach an agreement on a ceasefire deal.

Israel called a Hamas counter-offer a non-starter and all day Tuesday, the Israeli military conducted targeted strikes in the southern city of Rafah saying Hamas is using it for terrorist purposes.

The White House said the operation is "limited".. Not Israel's major offensive, which president Biden opposes ….Since the city is packed with more than a million civilians ordered by Israel to come to the area for their safety.

“My faith remains strong because of all of you, because of the bravery, the determination, the strength of the campers here at Berkeley!” said a speaker at the rally.

UC Berkeley is one of the many Bay Area campuses with student encampments asking universities to divest from any financial interests connected to the war.

The encampments provided a place to protest what’s taking place along the Rafah border with Stanford University also showing solidarity with Palestinians at its “All Out for Rafah” rally.

UC Berkeley law student, Maryam Alhakim, has been at the Berkeley encampment for the past two weeks and she believes the encampments will continue to be a place for pro-Palestinian supporters to make their voices heard,

“As the situation gets more imperative, it is more of a collective duty upon all of us to keep on raising our voices louder and louder and louder,” Alhakim said.

The encampment continues to expand in size in Berkeley, adding spaces for both alumni and union workers at the school.

No word on if anymore rallies will take place in the coming days.