Israel-Hamas War

Hundreds at UC Berkeley rally in solidarity with Palestinians following Rafah attacks

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

The student encampments continue to grow on Bay Area college campuses in a show of solidarity with Palestine during the ongoing war in Gaza.

But on Tuesday, some of those encampments served as a backdrop for rallies as Israel took control of the Rafah border -- a key entry point for humanitarian aid into the region.

Hundreds of students and community members rallied near the steps of Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley in solidarity with Palestinians following the latest news.

“I think the mood is ragefull. I think the mood is fed up and the mood is determined to stop this from happening,” Wassim Hage, UC Berkeley alum, said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This comes as tensions continue to escalate in Gaza as both sides try to reach an agreement on a ceasefire deal.

Israel called a Hamas counter-offer a non-starter and all day Tuesday, the Israeli military conducted targeted strikes in the southern city of Rafah saying Hamas is using it for terrorist purposes.

The White House said the operation is "limited".. Not Israel's major offensive, which president Biden opposes ….Since the city is packed with more than a million civilians ordered by Israel to come to the area for their safety.

Local

San Jose 1 hour ago

Family of man stabbed in San Jose pray for his recovery, demand answers

San Jose 2 hours ago

Person dies after car overturns on Hwy. 101 off-ramp in San Jose

“My faith remains strong because of all of you, because of the bravery, the determination, the strength of the campers here at Berkeley!” said a speaker at the rally.

UC Berkeley is one of the many Bay Area campuses with student encampments asking universities to divest from any financial interests connected to the war.

The encampments provided a place to protest what’s taking place along the Rafah border with Stanford University also showing solidarity with Palestinians at its “All Out for Rafah” rally.

UC Berkeley law student, Maryam Alhakim, has been at the Berkeley encampment for the past two weeks and she believes the encampments will continue to be a place for pro-Palestinian supporters to make their voices heard,

“As the situation gets more imperative, it is more of a collective duty upon all of us to keep on raising our voices louder and louder and louder,” Alhakim said. 

The encampment continues to expand in size in Berkeley, adding spaces for both alumni and union workers at the school.

No word on if anymore rallies will take place in the coming days.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas WarUC Berkeley
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us