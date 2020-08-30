Oakland

Unlawful Assembly on Mandana Boulevard Results in Arrest, Tear Gas Deployment

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Over 100 people participated in a racial justice march through the streets of Oakland's Grand Lake neighborhood, resulting in arrests and the deployment of tear gas, Oakland police said.

In a video tweeted by the Oakland Police Department, officers addressed the crowd and asked they disperse as the march constituted unlawful assembly.

Officers deployed "minimal gas & smoke" after demonstrators pointed lasers and threw objects such as rocks and bottles at officers.

Local

Oakland A's 3 hours ago

Oakland A's Postpone Sunday Game Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

U.S. Postal Service 10 hours ago

U.S. Post Office Removes Oakland Mailboxes

One officer was injured near the intersection of Mandana Boulevard and Warfield Avenue, between Grand Avenue and Lakeshore Avenue.

Six demonstrators were arrested, and at least one person was detained for vandalism, Oakland police say.

It was the second consecutive night and the third night this week that demonstrators marched along Oakland streets. More than a dozen protesters were arrested Friday evening on charges of vandalism, and protests Wednesday night resulted in property damage with several businesses vandalized and a small fire set in the Alameda County Courthouse.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us