Body camera audio analysis technology has arrived at the Vallejo Police Department.

In a partnership with Truleo, Vallejo police will utilize the new audio intelligence platform, which transcribes body-worn camera audio so police leadership can analye officer interactions with the general public.

"Adding Truleo to our toolkit allows us to build trust and legitimacy with the community we serve," Vallejo Police Chief Shawny K. Williams said. "These core principles, along with accountability, transparency, integrity, and professionalism are the pinnacle of relational policing. We're excited to partner with Truleo as we build upon this long-term commitment."

Moreover, body-worn camera video is only reviewed curing critical incidents, and it can take hours to analyze, a police spokesperson said.

With Truleo, the videos can be analyzed in real time, cutting review time by up to 90 percent.