Vallejo Police Seek Man Suspected of Breaking Into OfficeMax Store

By Bay City News

Police are looking for a man who is suspected of burglarizing an OfficeMax store in Vallejo last week.

Surveillance video shows a man shattering the front window of the business at 117 Plaza Drive with a rock around 8:20 p.m. on March 22.

The man entered the store, stole a laptop and fled, police said. Police identified James Short, 28, of Vallejo, as the suspect.

Earlier on March 22, police responded to a disturbance allegedly by Short at a nearby retail store, but Short left before police arrived, Lt. Fabio Rodriguez said.

Short has previous convictions for auto theft, making a fictitious check, and possession of a controlled substance, Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Detective Mat Mustard at (707) 648-4496.

