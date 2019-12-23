Clerk Fights Back, Fatally Shoots Robbery Suspect at Bay Point Market

A military veteran working as a clerk at a Bay Point market fatally shot a robbery suspect late Sunday night after being pistol-whipped in a violent attack caught on camera.

The robbery and shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Kam's Market located along Port Chicago Highway.

Exclusive video at this hour on @nbcbayarea: A retired Air Force veteran shoots and kills an East Bay robbery suspect - and another gunman in the holdup is on the run. Live reports on Today In The Bay every half hour starting at 5 - streaming at https://t.co/3w0gJl7DlU pic.twitter.com/86q0o6uqVR — Thom Jensen (@ThomJInTheBay) December 23, 2019

Mark Kasprowicz was working behind the counter when two suspects entered the market. One suspect went to the back of the market to hold a manager at gunpoint while the other one went behind the counter, pistol-whipped Kasprowicz and started pulling cash out of a register.

When Kasprowicz reached for a gun in a drawer next to the register, the suspect attacked him again, but Kasprowicz managed to open fire, striking the suspect.

"After I realized that everything was real, having a big handgun pointed at you, there's only one thing that you worry about: your own life," Kasprowicz said.

Both suspects ran out of the market, but the suspect who attacked Kasprowicz died near the scene, according to the store owner. The other suspect got away.

Kasprowicz went to the hospital, but he is expected to be OK.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has yet to release information about the robbery and shooting.