Contra Costa County bartender charged with raping 7 women

A Contra Costa County man who worked as a bartender and bouncer has been charged with raping seven women.

“He’s accused of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, forcible sodomy,” said Greg Chiarilla, Contra Costa County deputy district attorney.

Those are the charges 35-year-old Brandon Delliquadri is now facing.

Prosecutors believe the Walnut Creek bartender has raped at least seven women, allegedly preying on intoxicated individuals and at least one victim who was fully unconscious.

“Certainly, this was someone who took advantage of people often in vulnerable situations and appeared to be looking for people in vulnerable situations and targeting them in that situation. Definitely a danger to the community,” said Chiarilla.

His most recent alleged victim spoke to NBC Bay Area by phone, describing the attack.

“He used alcohol and physical intimidation and psychological manipulation to put me in a position where I was not coherent enough to make the decision to leave and took advantage of that,” she said.

Investigators say her persistence helped them connect the dots. Other women had reported assaults dating back to 2018.

“Putting yourself in a bar situation doesn’t mean you deserve this. And I hope they know they’re not alone,” said the woman.

She recently attended Delliquadri’s court hearing.

“It was empowering when he turned around fully shackled in his prison getup or jail outfit.

to stare right back. I’m not going away,” she said.

Walnut Creek police believe Delliquadri may have more victims. The woman we spoke to said she’s certain of it.

“If you go out everyday that’s almost a daily opportunity to find someone too intoxicated to take advantage of or rape,” she said.

Police are urging anyone who thinks they were victimized to come forward.

Meanwhile Delliquadri remains in jail and his bail has been set at more than $4 million.