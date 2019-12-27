Oakland

At Least 1 Injured in Oakland Warehouse Fire

By Thom Jensen

A woman is hospitalized after suffering burn injuries from an early Friday warehouse fire in Oakland. It was not immediately known if there were any other injuries from the blaze.

The woman was reportedly trapped when smoke started to fill an upper floor of the warehouse. A man was able to get the woman out of the warehouse. Her burn injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, fire officials said.

The warehouse at the corner of Apgar and West streets is near the MacArthur BART station. Firefighters said the warehouse was red tagged in November and that no one should have been living in the building.

East Bay

Investigative Unit 5 hours ago

After Protests, Threats and Expulsion, State School Superintendent Calls for New Law to Protect Private School Kids from Toxic Emissions

East Bay 9 hours ago

Police Respond to Reported Shooting in Berkeley: PD

Three people on scene told NBC Bay Area they were living inside the warehouse and were giving rent to an owner over the past several months. Those witnesses said up to eight people were living inside the warehouse.

The people who said they were tenants said the fire started around 2:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

OaklandOakland Fire Department
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us