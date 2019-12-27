At Least 1 Injured in Oakland Warehouse Fire

A woman is hospitalized after suffering burn injuries from an early Friday warehouse fire in Oakland. It was not immediately known if there were any other injuries from the blaze.

The woman was reportedly trapped when smoke started to fill an upper floor of the warehouse. A man was able to get the woman out of the warehouse. Her burn injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, fire officials said.

The warehouse at the corner of Apgar and West streets is near the MacArthur BART station. Firefighters said the warehouse was red tagged in November and that no one should have been living in the building.

Three people on scene told NBC Bay Area they were living inside the warehouse and were giving rent to an owner over the past several months. Those witnesses said up to eight people were living inside the warehouse.

The people who said they were tenants said the fire started around 2:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.