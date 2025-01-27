Berkeley

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Berkeley

By Bay City News

A woman died in Berkeley Sunday afternoon after being hit and then trapped under a vehicle, police said.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene of a collision at the intersection of Ada and California streets just before 1 p.m., according to police.

Due to the severity of the collision, firefighters had to extricate the pedestrian from under the vehicle, police said.

The firefighters took her to a trauma hospital, but despite efforts to save her, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

This information is preliminary and could change as the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Berkeley
