All eastbound I-80 lanes reopened in Solano County hours after highway standoff

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The final three eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were reopened early Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The lanes were closed on Friday for an investigation which followed a police pursuit that ended in a standoff on the highway.

The pursuit started following a reported shooting at around 11 a.m. Friday on Highway 101 near Windsor, according to the CHP.  

The CHP said the car was stopped when the driver hit a spike strip on eastbound I-80 near the I-680 junction. 

The two left eastbound lanes of I-80 were reopened shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, CHP said, but the final three lanes remained closed until Saturday while police investigated.

