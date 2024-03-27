Easter 2024 events in the Bay Area

Easter is around the corner. There are several events happening in the Bay Area that the whole family can enjoy. From egg hunts to photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, we've compiled a list below of events to help you celebrate this weekend!
Berkeley: Spring Egg Hunt Extravaganza
Address: César Chávez Park, 11 Spinnaker Way, Berkeley, CA 94710
Time and date: Mar. 30 at 9:30 a.m.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Website: berkeleyca.gov.
The City of Berkeley's annual Easter event will feature different activities including a petting zoo, dance lessons and of course, a scavenger hunt.
Local
Hayward: 78th Egg Hunt & Bonnet Parade
Address: Kennedy Park, 19501 Hesperian Blvd. Hayward, CA 94541
Date and time: Mar 30. at 9 a.m.
Website: haywardrec.org.
Hayward's event will feature egg hunts for the children and a bonnet parade. There will also be a bonnet contest.
San Francisco: Easter Eggstravaganza
Address: Noe Street Between Market and Beaver Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Date and time: Mar. 30 at Noon
Website: castromerchants.com
This event is for all ages and will feature different activities including artist booths, costume contests, and music.
San Jose: Spring Eggstravaganza
Address: History Park, 635 Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA 95112
Date and time: Mar. 30 at 11 a.m.
Website: sanjose.org.
Organized by History San Jose, the event will have egg hunts, an interactive story time, workshops and photos with the Easter bunny.
San Pablo: Spring Eggstravaganza
Address: San Pablo Community Center, 2450 Road 20, San Pablo, CA 94806
Date and time: Mar. 30 at 10 a m.
Website: sanpabloca.gov.
The event will feature an egg hunt for children 12 and under, different games and activities and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.
Sausalito: Easter Parade and Egg Hunt
Address: Dunphy Park, Bridgeway and Napa streets, Sausalito, CA 94965
Date and time: Mar. 30 at 10 a.m.
Website: sausalito.gov
Sausalito's Easter event will have an egg hunt for all ages, music, face painting and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.