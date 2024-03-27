Easter 2024 events in the Bay Area

Easter is around the corner. There are several events happening in the Bay Area that the whole family can enjoy. From egg hunts to photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, we've compiled a list below of events to help you celebrate this weekend!

Berkeley: Spring Egg Hunt Extravaganza

Address: César Chávez Park, 11 Spinnaker Way, Berkeley, CA 94710

Time and date: Mar. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Website: berkeleyca.gov.

The City of Berkeley's annual Easter event will feature different activities including a petting zoo, dance lessons and of course, a scavenger hunt.

Children ages 1-12 can join a Saturday quest for eggs or prizes.



Hayward: 78th Egg Hunt & Bonnet Parade

Address: Kennedy Park, 19501 Hesperian Blvd. Hayward, CA 94541

Date and time: Mar 30. at 9 a.m.

Website: haywardrec.org.

Hayward's event will feature egg hunts for the children and a bonnet parade. There will also be a bonnet contest.

San Francisco: Easter Eggstravaganza

Address: Noe Street Between Market and Beaver Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

Date and time: Mar. 30 at Noon

Website: castromerchants.com

This event is for all ages and will feature different activities including artist booths, costume contests, and music.

San Jose: Spring Eggstravaganza

Address: History Park, 635 Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA 95112

Date and time: Mar. 30 at 11 a.m.

Website: sanjose.org.

Organized by History San Jose, the event will have egg hunts, an interactive story time, workshops and photos with the Easter bunny.

San Pablo: Spring Eggstravaganza

Address: San Pablo Community Center, 2450 Road 20, San Pablo, CA 94806

Date and time: Mar. 30 at 10 a m.

Website: sanpabloca.gov.



The event will feature an egg hunt for children 12 and under, different games and activities and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.

Sausalito: Easter Parade and Egg Hunt

Address: Dunphy Park, Bridgeway and Napa streets, Sausalito, CA 94965

Date and time: Mar. 30 at 10 a.m.

Website: sausalito.gov

Sausalito's Easter event will have an egg hunt for all ages, music, face painting and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.