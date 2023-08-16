Palo Alto

Elementary students sick from spoiled lunches in Palo Alto

By Gia Vang and Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parents of Palo Alto Elementary School students say their children were served a moldy meal for their school lunch on Monday, giving them food poisoning.

On Wednesday, Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health visited the school sites to investigate.

Some pictures showed the spaghetti lunches served at 13 Palo Alto area elementary schools Monday. The school district told NBC Bay Area that the meals contained moldy bell peppers and were burnt.

At least four schools had reports of students getting sick from the lunch.

