Elizabeth Holmes Back in Court, Fights to Remain Free Amid Appeal

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in court Friday fighting to remain free as her appeal makes its way through the courts, and her legal team is arguing she shouldn't have to pay restitution.

Holmes, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison on conspiracy and fraud charges, doesn't have to turn herself in until next month to allow her time to bond with her second child, but her lawyers are arguing that she should remain free longer than that.

Her lawyers are asking that she be allowed to remain free pending her appeal. They are also arguing that she should not have to pay restitution to anyone who did not testify and anyone who lost money before the fraud took place.

Holmes' ex and former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani found an escape hatch Thursday from the scheduled start of his nearly 13-year prison sentence.