Elizabeth holmes trial

Ex-Theranos COO Sunny Balwani Sentencing Updates

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Theranos' former chief operating officer, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted of fraud and conspiracy in July.

The sentencing for Balwani comes less than three weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the company’s founder and CEO, received more than 11 years in prison for her role in the scheme. Holmes will be required to surrender April 27, 2023, allowing her to give birth and bond with her newborn child.

To watch live coverage, click here.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman will be providing updates from the courtroom. Check it out below:

