Ex-Theranos COO Sunny Balwani Sentencing Updates

Theranos' former chief operating officer, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted of fraud and conspiracy in July.

The sentencing for Balwani comes less than three weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the company’s founder and CEO, received more than 11 years in prison for her role in the scheme. Holmes will be required to surrender April 27, 2023, allowing her to give birth and bond with her newborn child.

To watch live coverage, click here.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman will be providing updates from the courtroom. Check it out below:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

#Update: Balwani's defense team trying to separate their client from the company, and its CEO:

"Mr. Balwani is in a very different situation than Ms. Holmes."



-Saying he left Theranos before it went out of business, and that he was just an investor in the company. — scott budman (@scottbudman) December 7, 2022

#Update: Now Judge Davila is going through objections put forward by Balwani's legal team.

Some from Theranos employee testimony, some involving Elizabeth Holmes.



He's overruling them, one by one. — scott budman (@scottbudman) December 7, 2022

#Update: As we wait in the courtroom for the sentencing to begin, the buzz is about how Elizabeth Holmes got sentenced to 11.25 years in prison after being found guilty on 4 counts.



Balwani was found guilty on all 12 counts.#Theranos — scott budman (@scottbudman) December 7, 2022

#Update: We are now inside the courtroom.

Balwani is here; he is speaking to a few people, thanking them for coming.

(The first we’ve heard him speak through the whole trial). pic.twitter.com/AZA5m2NwZA — scott budman (@scottbudman) December 7, 2022

#Breaking: Sunny Balwani has arrived at Federal Court for his sentencing.

His former partner Elizabeth Holmes got 11.25 years.



I’ll tweet updates from inside the courtroom.#Theranos pic.twitter.com/Hx2QAMHuzJ — scott budman (@scottbudman) December 7, 2022