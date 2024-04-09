Team monitoring entangled whale off San Mateo County coast

A team on Tuesday was monitoring a whale that was found entangled off the coast of San Mateo County.

It wasn't immediately clear what the whale is entangled in, but video footage appears to show some sort of line or rope wrapped around its tail. That apparent line or rope appears to be attached to a buoy or some kind of floatation device.

The Marine Mammal Center said the hope is to attempt a complicated disentanglement operation later this week.

The operation will be dependent on the weather.

The center believes the whale was once tagged, but the tag is now gone.