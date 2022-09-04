Authorities Searching for 2 Inmates Who Escaped From Contra Costa County Jail

Authorities in Contra Costa County on Sunday were searching for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Clayton, according to the sheriff's office.

The two inmates, both Hispanic men, escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road. One is 33 years old, stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. The second is 28 years old, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Both inmates were wearing all white or all yellow when they escaped, sheriff's officials said.

Residents were advised to lock their homes and vehicles and do not attempt to contact the inmates if they are seen.

Report any suspicious subjects to Sheriff's Office dispatch at 925-646-2441.