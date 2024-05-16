Giant Dipper roller coaster at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk turns 100

The Giant Dipper roller coaster at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk turns 100 years old this year.

Since opening in 1924, more than 68 million people have been on the iconic ride.

The boardwalk will be celebrating the historic coaster all summer long.

Visitors will be able to ride it for just $1 every Wednesday through August.

There will also be a special fireworks show this Saturday to mark the anniversary.