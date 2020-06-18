Contra Costa County

Ex-State Lawmaker Out of Pittsburg Charged With Campaign Fraud

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Prosecutors say a former California lawmaker from the East Bay has been charged with 34 felonies for illegally spending campaign funds and lying about it.

Joe Canciamilla, the former elections chief for Contra Costa County, is accused of committing perjury on 30 campaign disclosure statements dating back a decade. The additional four felony counts relate to alleged grand theft of more than $260,000 in campaign funds for his personal use.

Canciamilla's lawyer said he hasn't yet discussed the criminal complaint with his client.

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Mountain Lion Captured in SF Near Oracle Park

San Jose 3 hours ago

San Jose Police, Tactical Teams in Standoff After Home Invasion

Canciamilla served on the Pittsburg City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors before winning three terms in the state Assembly as a Democrat.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountyPittsburgState Assemblyjoe canciamilla
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us