Expanded Renters Protections Expected in Multiple Bay Area Locales

As the coronavirus shelter-at-home order continues and unemployment rises, many need the relief

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Bay Area

Multiple Bay Area governments this week are expected to pass local renters protections that go beyond the governor’s mandate issued at the beginning of the shelter-at-home order.

Here’s how a some communities will try to further protect tenants:

  • The San Jose City Council will discuss temporarily freezing rent increases.
  • Alameda County supervisors will discuss extending the eviction moratorium to commercial tenants impacted by the coronavirus.
  • The Richmond City Council will discuss suspending rents and mortgages for the duration of the shelter in place.
  • The East Palo Alto City Council will take up the issue of commercial tenant protections against evictions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order, enacted March 16, remains in place but also gives local government the ability to take protections further.

Renters protections will be increasingly important as more people struggle with unemployment.

