Explosion rocks San Francisco neighborhood amid underground vault fire, firefighters say

San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood was rocked by an explosion Saturday as a fire burned in an underground PG&E vault, firefighters say.

Fire crews responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Pacific Avenue, between Laguna Street and Buchanon Street, at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The explosion also happened at the same location, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Video from the Citizen App appears to show a burned-out Tesla over a manhole cover. The fire department also reported that some nearby windows were damaged.

No one was hurt by the fire or explosion, firefighters say.

PG&E de-energized the vault and began repairs after 10:30 p.m., according to the fire department. A PG&E spokesperson said power was restored to anyone who experienced disruptions by around 2:30 a.m.

It’s still unclear what led to the fire or caused the explosion.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.