San Francisco

Explosion rocks San Francisco neighborhood amid underground vault fire, firefighters say

Although one car and several windows were damaged, no one was hurt by the fire or explosion

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood was rocked by an explosion Saturday as a fire burned in an underground PG&E vault, firefighters say. 

Fire crews responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Pacific Avenue, between Laguna Street and Buchanon Street, at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The explosion also happened at the same location, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 

San Francisco 18 hours ago

Grass fire burns five acres in San Francisco's McLaren Park

San Francisco Jul 6

Hundreds of San Francisco buildings are behind on earthquake retrofits, putting lives at risk

Video from the Citizen App appears to show a burned-out Tesla over a manhole cover. The fire department also reported that some nearby windows were damaged. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No one was hurt by the fire or explosion, firefighters say. 

PG&E de-energized the vault and began repairs after 10:30 p.m., according to the fire department. A PG&E spokesperson said power was restored to anyone who experienced disruptions by around 2:30 a.m.

It’s still unclear what led to the fire or caused the explosion.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us