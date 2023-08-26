Officers searching for man after North Bay car chase, police say

Several Bay Area police departments are searching for a man who was involved in a high-speed chase across the North Bay early Saturday morning.

The chase started in Fairfield sometime before 4 a.m. when officers tried to pull a car over for having stolen license plates, according to police.

The Fairfield Police Department said it then continued onto Interstate 80 toward Vallejo, at which point people in the car fired at the officers pursuing them. No one was reported injured by the gunfire.

The chase ended in Hercules, according to FPD, when the driver got off I-80 and pulled into a Safeway parking lot on San Pablo Avenue.

As officers followed into the lot, one man jumped out of the car and ran off. Police were able to stop the car there and detained the driver.

Fairfield police are joined by Hercules police and Contra Costa Sheriffs in the search for the passenger, who they say is armed and dangerous.