Fairfield police officer held for sending texts, photos to high school students

A Fairfield police officer assigned to Rodriguez High School has been accused of exchanging sexually explicit texts and photos with two teenage girls, police said Saturday.

Officer James Louis, a school resource officer, was booked into Solano County Jail on Saturday by the Solano County District Attorney's Major Crimes Task Force, police said in a Facebook post. He has been placed on administrative leave by the department.

Parents of a student notified police Friday that Jones had exchanged inappropriate text messages and photos with two girls under the age of 18, police said. The department said it requested an independent investigation by the district attorney.

Louis is accused of sending, distributing or exhibiting harmful or obscene material to a minor; contacting or communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, and knowingly transporting, duplicating or possessing child pornography or other obscene material with the intent to distribute or show it to others, police said.

"This department holds our officers and professional staff to a high standard of care, and we are simultaneously disappointed, infuriated, and saddened by this information," the department said on Facebook.

"This department values the trust instilled in us by our community, not only to keep you safe, but to keep your children safe," according to the posting. "Acts like these violate that trust, are wholly inexcusable, and fail to exemplify what Fairfield Police Department stands for. "