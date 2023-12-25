San Francisco

Families celebrate Christmas night in San Francisco

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the Christmas season ending, Downtown San Francisco proved to be a popular destination Monday. This as some families were looking to enjoy one last chance of celebrating some holiday cheer.

From Union Square to City Hall, the Christmas spirit was alive as family and friends were taking pictures with loved ones.

It was another sold out night at the Holiday Ice Rink in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Pete Suratos has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoChristmas
