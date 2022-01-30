Oakley

Family, Friends Ask for Help in Search for Missing Oakley Woman

If anyone saw or heard something in the area between 9:30 and 10:30, they are urged to call Oakley police.

Family and friends in the East Bay are trying to find a 24-year-old Oakley woman, who recently went missing.

Relatives said Alexis Gabe, a recent nursing school graduate hasn't been heard from since Wednesday night, when she was with an ex-boyfriend.

On Sunday, volunteers searched near a Walmart in Antioch and handed out flyers.

Searchers were also in the Oakley neighborhood, where Gabe’s was found.

Police said the car door was left open and the keys in the ignition.

Friends and family said that Gabe would say that her car is her "baby" and she never would have left open like that.

Oakley police are asking for the public's help, in piecing together what happened Wednesday night.

Officials said security cameras picked up her car on Trenton Street near Oakley road around 9:30. p.m., which showed person got out of the car and started walking.

If anyone saw or heard something in the area between 9:30 and 10:30, they are urged to call police.

