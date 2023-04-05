'Terrible News': Family, Friends, Colleagues Mourn Loss of Tech Executive Bob Lee

The deadly stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco was a shock to residents and a tragedy for his family, friends and colleagues.

Police said Lee was found early Tuesday morning bleeding outside a condominium building on Main Street near Harrison Street in the city's East Cut Neighborhood.

According to someone who has seen security camera footage from one of the buildings in the area, Lee walked north and west toward Harrison Street after being stabbed. He then crossed at an intersection and apparently collapsed in front of the Portside Condominiums.

Video from the crime scene showed police officers searching dumpsters and questioning potential witnesses close to where a trail of blood began.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police hadn't made any arrests in the case.

Lee is well known in financial tech circles in the Bay Area. He's best known as the founder of Cash App, but he also served in executive roles with Square and most recently cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin.

In a recent video for the company, Lee described the complexities of creating an app that allows users to have financial mobility and privacy.

One of Lee's friends, former MMA fighter Jake Shields, said Lee had no enemies and doesn't understand why anyone would attack him.

"I'm still processing," Shields said. "I just found out yesterday. It's terrible news. I talked to him last week. I was supposed to meet him in Miami this weekend. So that's a little weird going out to Miami. I feel it's going to really hit me hard while I'm there. We had plans to hang out."

Other friends said Lee has two children. He moved his family to Miami recently and was in San Francisco for a brief visit.

Shields said they both know the area where Lee was stabbed very well because Shields used to live nearby. He also said he's not surprised Lee was out so late.

"He's a night person," Shields said. "He's like me. We do stuff at night sometimes. We get energized at night. Maybe he was working. He could have been doing anything. We have a right to be able to walk the streets at night and feel safe."