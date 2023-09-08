Family, friends demand justice after cyclist killed in Hayward hit-and-run crash

Hayward police are searching for a driver who hit and killed cyclist and then, kept driving.

What was supposed to be a normal commute home on his bike turned deadly for Chris Pena earlier this week. Pena’s death left his friends and family grieving and angry.

“It just blows me away that somebody could take a life and not think anything of it,” said Thomas Romano, the victim’s friend.

Police say Pena was riding his bike down mission boulevard in Hayward near Orchard Avenue on Wednesday when a car hit him and kept driving.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Pena’s friends say the driver was clearly speeding and they want the person responsible caught.

“He was taken away from us all too soon. It means everything to us to find justice for Chris and his family. He is like a family member,” Romano said.

Friends told NBC Bay Area that Pena was a father of three and a mechanical engineer. Romano worked with Pena for years and says they formed a bond around bikes.

Starting a mountain and biking group in the 90’s. Years later, the group still meets up regularly for trips.

“He’s just that hands on, fix anything, always had a smile on his face. Just a very, very good friend and the friendships ran deep,” he said.

Police say they are looking for the driver of a grey Mercedes E-350.

Pena's friends say they hope that bringing attention to their tragedy will help lead to the driver who took the life of father and friend just one day after his daughters birthday.