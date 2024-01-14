Family mourning after two sisters killed in crash on Highway 152 in South Bay

A horrific accident in the South Bay leaves two young sisters dead. The girls, ages 4 and 7, were riding in a van with their family when they were hit by another car Friday.

The incident happened on Highway 152 east of Gilroy.

The mother of Elisa, 7, and Valentina, 4, says her daughters loved the outdoors, their farm animals and most of all family.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which involved a tesla passing a truck and hitting the Ornelas family.

Morgan Hill resident John Ferro says he worries about his own kids driving that stretch of highway.

“People get impatient. I’ve seen people pass where people should not pass. They’re always in a hurry. It’s sad very sad,” he said.

Elisa Ornelas was a second grader at Jackson Academy of Math and Music in Morgan Hill. The school plans to have grief counselors available Tuesday to help students cope with their loss.

Jackson Academy of Math and Music principal Patrick Buscher released the following statement:

“We are all devastated by this tragic news, and I spoke with the father to express our deepest condolences and offer our full support to the family during this devastating time. I will be speaking with the class on Tuesday morning and grief counselors will be on site for students and staff."

Relatives said Elisa loved soccer and Valentina loved dancing and gymnastics. Now, they are in shock they won’t get to see the two vibrant girls grow up.

The girls’ parents, Maribel and Cesar also suffered injuries in the crash and were later released from the hospital. Their 4-month-old son was also in the vehicle but suffered no injuries.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with funeral costs.