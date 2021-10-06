Fatal Crash Shuts Down NB Interstate 680 in San Jose: CHP

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 680 in San Jose has blocked all northbound lanes near Jackson Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at 5:49 a.m. and was diverting traffic off the freeway at the Jackson Avenue off-ramp.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The initial report came in at 5:26 a.m. from a motorist who said her vehicle collided with a man walking on the highway, the CHP said.

No further details were immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.