Fatal Motorcycle vs. Vehicle Crash Shuts Down SB Highway 101 in Menlo Park: CHP

By Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol reported that a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Willow Road in Menlo Park early Tuesday morning.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway one off-ramp north at Marsh Road.

Officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. report of the collision and at 4:04 a.m. issued a SigAlert closing the southbound lanes and then contacted the coroner's office.

Menlo Park police urge motorists to avoid the area. The CHP did not provide an estimate when the roadway will reopen.

