CHP patrol vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian near Redwood City

A California Highway Patrol vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian near Redwood City on Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the agency said.
The collision is still being investigated and there are few details being released, but around 10:06 p.m. on eastbound state Highway 92 near the Delaware Street offramp, a CHP vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.
No other details were released.
