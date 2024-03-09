Fiery crash causes traffic backup on Bay Bridge in San Francisco

A fiery crash involving two vehicles caused a traffic backup on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco Saturday night.

The incident happened on westbound Interstate 80 near Ninth Street.

According to CHP, one of the vehicles involved in the crash was reportedly on fire.

The incident caused a traffic backup. Currently, only one lane is closed.

It’s not known at this time how many people were in the cars or their conditions.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.