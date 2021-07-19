Oakland

Fire Crews Battling 3-Alarm Blaze at Homes in West Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews in Oakland were battling a three-alarm blaze at a home west of the downtown district that spread to at least two neighboring houses Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was burning at Ninth and Chester streets and involved at least one structure, with neighboring homes possibly in danger, fire officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters at the scene were pulling back, and the public was urged to avoid the area.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Alameda County Superior Court to Reinstate Mask Mandate

fire danger 8 hours ago

Bay Area Fire Stations Increase Staffing Given Dangerous Weather Conditions

No injuries were immediately reported, and the number of displaced residents was not yet known, fire officials said.

Because of the fire and the emergency response, AC Transit buses on Line 29 were not stopping at Peralta Street between Eighth and 12th streets, according to the agency.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Oaklandfire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us