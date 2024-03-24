Brisbane

Fire destroys commercial building in Brisbane

By Bay City News

A fire reported Saturday night destroyed a commercial building in Brisbane, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Firefighters responded at 11:20 p.m. to the fire reported at 11 Industrial Way, a 20,000-square-foot building previously occupied by Lazzari Fuel Company.

Crews extinguished the fire but remained at the scene overnight to ensure that it did not reignite. No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the North County Fire Authority at 650-991-8138.

