Firefighters on Friday were battling a four-alarm brush fire burning next to Interstate 580 at 35th Avenue in Oakland.

The blaze has spread to at least two structures on Quigley Street, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

This incident has gone to a 3rd Alarm. We have multiple spot fires along westbound 580 as well as two structures currently with active fire on Quigley St. https://t.co/LGZhrUzrm2 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 16, 2022

Fire department spokesman Mike Hunt said some evacuations were underway.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Oakland Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Hunt provides updates on a three-alarm blaze.