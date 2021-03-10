Fired Employee Returns to Sunnyvale Workplace With Machete, Attacks Man: Police

A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday, a day after he attacked a man with a machete at his former workplace in Sunnyvale, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.
Ryan Jean-Simon, 22, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on the attempted murder charge in what police said was a workplace violence incident. Jean-Simon was fired from the unidentified business in January.
On Monday, at about 12:55 p.m., Sunnyvale officers responded to the business in the 500 block of Mercury Drive on a report of a man who had been attacked with a machete, police said. Officers found the victim lying in the parking lot and immediately began life-saving measures to control bleeding.
The victim suffered several large lacerations and a fracture and was transported to an area hospital for further treatment, police said.
Investigators identified the suspect as Jean-Simon, a former employee of the business. They arrested Jean-Simon without incident Tuesday, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case should contact Sunnyvale DPS Detective Ben Holt at 408-730-7143 or bholt@sunnyvale.ca.gov.