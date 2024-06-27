Firefighters battle grass fire in San Jose

The San Jose Fire Department asked the public to avoid roads around Curtner Avenue and Communications Hill Boulevard on Wednesday evening as firefighters battled a grass fire.

The fire had burned about 30 acres and SJFD said that the forward progress on the blaze was stopped.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Traffic on surrounding streets was impacted by the response.

UPDATE: Forward progress has been stopped. Approximately 30 acres burned. 40+ firefighters on scene performing mop-up. No structures damaged and no injuries reported. Please continue to avoid the area. #SJFD pic.twitter.com/UMOjwGBNdT — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 27, 2024

#SJFD firefighters are currently working a Tier 2 vegetation fire near the Communications Hill neighborhood. 5+ acres burned. No structures involved and no injuries reported. Nearby roadways are impacted. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/P9A2zUlq4f — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 27, 2024