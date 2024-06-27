Firefighters battle grass fire in San Jose

The San Jose Fire Department asked the public to avoid roads around Curtner Avenue and Communications Hill Boulevard on Wednesday evening as firefighters battled a grass fire.
The fire had burned about 30 acres and SJFD said that the forward progress on the blaze was stopped.
No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.
Traffic on surrounding streets was impacted by the response.
