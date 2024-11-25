Firefighters rescue horse from deep mud in Woodside

An elderly horse was rescued from a deep mud pit in Woodside on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a property on Runnymede Road outside Woodside. When they got there, the 29-year-old horse had already exhausted itself, trying to get free of the thick, deep mud.

Luckily, the fire crew had some backup, was able to use straps and a tractor to hoist the animal to safety.

“We had a great owner and a lot of experienced equestrians,” said Battalion Chief Robert Douthit with the Woodside Fire Protection District. “One of the most important things to do is get a veterinarian dispatched as soon as possible. They can give the horse medication to give it a little extra strength, give it fluids, things that the fire department can't do.”

Firefighters said it took numerous attempts to free the horse but it was able to walk on its own afterward.