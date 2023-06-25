First of its kind electric vehicle festival in Alameda

Alameda hosted what is billed as the “largest electric vehicle festival in North America” over the weekend.

The Electrify Expo took over Alameda Point with all sorts of electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards and more. In addition to showrooms and booths, there were several large courses set up for test drives.

Electrify Expo’s Founder and CEO, BJ Birtwell said the event is designed to get more people interested in electric vehicles, and better informed as well.

“A lot of people are very curious about electric vehicles, and this is where they can go to get answers to questions like how far do electric cars go? What’s their range? Where can I charge them? How long does it take to charge? These are the questions people need answered. And here they also get to hop behind the wheel of all these products, ride the bikes, stand on the electric skateboards and go for a spin.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Birtwell added that he was surprised by the large turnout, since this is Electrify Expo’s first festival in the Bay Area. He is looking forward to coming back.

The Bay Area is well known for embracing electric modes of travel. The S&P Global recently named the Bay Area as the first major metropolitan area in the country where more than half of new vehicles registered are either electric or hybrid.