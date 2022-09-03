Foster City

Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday.

According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe, 18, Cau Miclescu 22, and Robert Miclescu 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday.

The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area Thursday that he was shopping at the Foster City Costco Wednesday, when a man approached him and struck up a conversation.

He said that man ended up following him to his home. That's when the man and a woman confronted him in his driveway, ripping a $30,000 Rolex watch from his wrist.

Police said they were able to identify the Chevy Tahoe on Costco’s cameras.

Foster City police said on Friday that Galt police contacted their department after a license plate reader in the area spotted the car. Officers tracked down the vehicle and arrested the three suspects.

According to police, the suspects had the victim's watch and it will be returned to him.

The suspects were charged with robbery, elder abuse with injury and conspiracy.

