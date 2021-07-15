Freeway Shooting in Oakland Leaves 2 With Minor Injuries: CHP

A driver and passenger suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when they were shot at while driving on Interstate 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The freeway shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. along eastbound I-580 near 98th Avenue, the CHP said.

The victims, identified as a male and a female, were traveling on the freeway when a white Volkswagen Jetta came up behind them and started to tailgate aggressively, the CHP said. The victims tried to get away from the Jetta, but it continued to follow them.

Six shots were then fired at the victims' vehicle, CHP said.

The victims pulled over on Grand Avenue and called 911. They don't know who the driver of the Jetta was, the CHP said.