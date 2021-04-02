Fremont Hotel Evacuated on Reports of Suspicious Bag: Police

A Fremont hotel was evacuated Friday morning on reports of a suspicious bag, according to police.

Police said the Hyatt Place hotel in the 3100 block of West Warren Avenue in Fremont was evacuated out of precaution as the Alameda County Bomb Team responded to check on the suspicious bag.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A specialist from the bomb squad entered the building just before 10:30 a.m. but came back out just minutes later. It was not immediately clear if the bag was deemed safe.

The hotel was the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting late Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.