Fremont Police Search for Driver Who Plowed Into Store, Stole Lottery Tickets

Police are searching for a person who crashed a stolen pickup truck into a liquor store in Fremont early Monday and took lottery tickets and other items, according to police.

An employee at Meadow Square Liquor Store on Blacow Road called 911 about 3:30 a.m. to report that someone had intentionally reversed a truck into the store's front door.

The driver of the pickup, who took lottery tickets, cigarette lighters and part of a cash register, also demanded the employee's phone, but he refused to hand it over, police said.

After that, the robber fled, police said.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted the pickup truck, abandoned with the engine running, a short distance away on Mauna Loa Park Drive.

The truck, a white Ford F350, had been reported stolen out of Hayward, police said.

No injuries were reported. A detailed description of the robber was not available.