French Bulldog Puppy Stolen From 7-Eleven Parking Lot in Fremont

A family has put forth a $700 reward as they continue to search for their French bulldog puppy named Frankie, who was stolen earlier this month.

Frankie was taken on Aug. 3 from the parking lot of the 7-Eleven located near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive, police said.

Frankie didn't have a collar and weighed about 8 pounds at the time of the theft, according to police.

Anyone with information about Frankie's whereabouts is asked to email Community Service Officer Diana Allen at dallen@fremont.gov.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.