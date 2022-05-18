Autonomous Vehicles

Future and Safety of Self-Driving Vehicles Demonstrated

Commuters on Bay Area roadways likely are in the company of other drivers with some sort of self-driving features on their vehicle. But, are they safe?

An expert from the TechCrunch Mobility conference in San Mateo on Wednesday demonstrated different takes on the technology -- one that safely stops before striking a child mannequin and another that doesn't.

Those in the industry are looking for the technology to be more standardized, safer and more trustworthy.

