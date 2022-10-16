Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area

Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto burglary.

On Sept. 8, an auto burglary occurred at the Faultline Brewing Co., 1235 Oakmead Pkwy. in Sunnyvale. The suspect vehicle was described as a black BMW and was later determined to be a rental vehicle. The involved BMW and suspects were reportedly associated with a large number of auto-burglaries and vehicle pursuits throughout the Bay Area.

Sunnyvale detectives conducted extensive follow-up as part of their investigation during the last four weeks, identifying Wilson as a suspect. He is a known associate of the Ghost Town Gang in Oakland, and a prolific auto burglar.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives investigated Wilson for approximately four weeks with the assistance of the Contra Costa County Safe Streets Task Force. A second suspect was identified through the investigation as that of Barker, also a known associate to the Ghost Town Gang and a prolific auto burglar.

The pair are booked and remain in custody at Santa Clara County Jail. A Sunnyvale police spokesperson said detectives will continue to investigate to determine Wilson and Barker's involvement in additional auto-burglaries in Sunnyvale and surrounding cities.