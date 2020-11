A gas leak Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood prompted fire officials to issue a shelter-in-place order.

The shelter order is effective for one block in all directions from the intersection of Waller and Ashbury streets, a fire spokesman said about 10:30 a.m. on social media.

Residents are being notified by uniformed city officials going door to door, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

PG&E and fire crews are at the scene.