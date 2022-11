Firefighters and police are responding to a gas line fire in Concord.

The incident was reported in a tweet posted at 11:07 a.m. by the Concord Police Department.

Police said a construction crew hit a gas line, which caught fire. Grant Street at Frederick Street is closed while crews respond to the incident.

The public should avoid the area, police said.

