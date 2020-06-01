San Francisco

Giants Board Up Oracle Park Ahead of Protests in SF

By Ali Thanawalla

With protests taking place throughout the Bay Area, the Giants have taken a step to protect their ballpark.

Photos surfaced on social media of Oracle Park windows boarded up.

Protests around the country began in recent days following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota last Monday.

San Francisco has implemented a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. PT on Monday that lasts until 5 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

The Giants have yet to use Oracle Park this year, as the 2020 MLB season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, San Francisco mayor London Breed announced that the city is targeting June 15 for Phase 2 of the reopening plan to go into effect. At that point, professional sports teams could be allowed to start training at their facility.

