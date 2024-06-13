Sports

‘OMG!!! IT HAPPENED!!!': San Francisco Giants' Lou Seal named to Mascot Hall of Fame

By NBC Bay Area staff

Lou Seal of the San Francisco Giants has been named to the Mascot Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

The Oriole Bird, Phillie Phanatic, Orbit, and Mr. Met are some of the other Major League Baseball fan favorites who have made the exclusive club.

Lou Seal took to social media to thank fans and the Giants for their votes and support.

"I love you all!!!," Lou Seal wrote in a post on X.

View the full list at the Mascot Hall of Fame's website.

